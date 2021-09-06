Olympic gold swimmer Rebecca Adlington has married her partner Andy Parsons six months after the couple welcomed their baby son, Albie.

The pair tied the knot at Scarlet Hall manor house in Cheshire on Saturday 4 September, Adlington announced in a post on Instagram.

“Ahhh we’re married. We had the best weekend ever,” the bride wrote under a picture of the couple from the day.

“So much fun, happiness, laughter and long overdue catch-ups with friends and family. I apologise now for all the wedding spam that’s coming,” she added.

Photographs from the wedding, published by Hello!, give a first look at Adlington’s wedding dress: a white floor-length gown by Turkish designer Zeynep Kartal.

The dress features a deep “V” neckline, full-length sheer sleeves and white polka dot detailing all over.

“Zeynep had made dresses for me before, so she knew what I liked and what works for me,” Adlington told Hello!. “We had a little chat and in five seconds flat she’d sketched a dress that I knew was absolutely perfect.”

Adlington was walked down the aisle by her father, Steve, while Tom Odell’s “Grow Old With Me” played.

Her six-year-old daughter Summer – from her first marriage to personal trainer Harry Needs – was the couple’s flower girl and ring bearer.

“The sun shone, the people we love were there and it was just the best day,” Adlington told Hello!.

Parsons also revealed that he did not know which song Adlington had chosen for her entrance and was moved to tears as she made her way down the aisle.

“We chose all the other music together, but I wanted one little thing that was a surprise for him. He kept trying to get it out of me, but I wouldn’t break,” Adlington said.

Parsons said he had already felt his “composure start to go” when he saw Summer enter.

“So when Becky started walking towards me with her dad, I just lost it. She had the most beautiful smile on her face. She looked incredible,” he added.

The couple welcomed their son, Albie Bennett Parsons, on 4 March. He was carried down the aisle by one of Adlington’s best friends and fellow swimmer Tom Haffield.

Adlington and Parsons have been together for three-and-a-half years, since meeting on dating app Bumble.

They told Hello! they only had four months to plan the nuptials after unexpectedly finding a wedding venue whilst looking for a summer holiday.