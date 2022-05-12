Rebel Wilson confirms she is ‘happily’ in a new relationship
The comic actor did not disclose the identity of her new partner
Rebel Wilson has confirmed that she is “now happily in a relationship” with a mystery man.
The Pitch Perfect star shared the update on her personal life while appearing on an episode of the U Up? Podcast hosted by Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid.
When asked how she met her new partner, the 42-year-old actor replied that a “mutual friend” connected the couple.
“I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend set up,” she revealed.
“He'd known both of us for at least five years each, and was like, 'Yeah, I think you two would hit it off,' and then we did.”
She added that meeting a partner through a “trusted source” meant romance flourished quickly for the couple.
“I think that escalates things quicker, [meeting someone] from a trusted source,” she said.
“So then you're like, okay, I can trust this person, that they are legit, they are who they say they are – which is something on the [dating] apps you don't really know.”
The Isn’t It Romantic star did not reveal her new partner’s identity, however.
In February 2021, the Australian comic shared a photograph on Instagram in which she referred to herself as a “single girl” following media reports that she had split from her ex-boyfriend, Jacob Busch.
“Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!” she wrote in the caption of her post.
And in November 2020, she opened up about putting herself out on the dating scene in 2019 before pairing up with Busch, a year she labelled the ‘Year of Love’.”
“Last year was the year of love, that's why maybe I'm still so obsessed with dating and stuff because I deliberately went out and I dated a lot of different people,” she said.
“And I wasn't very experienced in love and relationships, my movie Isn't It Romantic was pretty similar to my real life in that respect. And so I went out and just gave it my all, tried really hard to find love and stuff.
“I said no to nobody. I went on some dates with some billionaires and then also some people who had nothing, it was the full spectrum of people.”
Wilson has previously dated stuntman Aden Stay, actor-producer Mickey Gooch Jr. and Australian tennis player Matt Reid.
