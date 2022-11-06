Rebel Wilson denies reports she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rebel Wilson has denied rumours that she is engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

It comes after reports in the US media that the couple were seen wearing diamond engagement rings at a Halloween party hosted by George Clooney.

Wilson addressed the confusion in a post to her Instagram story on Saturday 5 November. She shared a video of the couple at Disneyland together, smiling as they posed in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle.

“Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!” Wilson wrote in the caption.

Wilson announced she was dating Agruma in June during Pride Month. Sharing a photograph of herself alongside Agruma to Instagram, Wilson wrote: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

In May, Wilson opened up about her relationship during an episode of the U UP? podcast, hosted by Jordana Abraham and Jarad Freid. At the time, she did not disclose Agruma’s identity.

Wilson told listeners the pair had been introduced through a mutual friend, which helped them feel comfortable with one another more quickly.

“I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend set up,” Wilson said.

Rebel Wilson denies she is engaged (Rebel Wilson/Instagram)

“He’d known both of us for at least five years each, and was like, ‘Yeah, I think you two would hit it off,’ and then we did.”

Wilson explained: “I think that escalates things quicker, [meeting someone] from a trusted source.

“So then you’re like, okay, I can trust this person, that they are legit, they are who they say they are – which is something on the [dating] apps you don’t really know.”

Wilson was previously in a relationship with Jacob Busch before they split in 2021. She has also dated stuntman Aden Stay, actor-producer Mickey Gooch Jr. and Australian tennis player Matt Reid.