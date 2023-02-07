Rita Ora opens up about keeping her marriage to Taika Waititi ‘super private’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rita Ora has spoken out about keeping her marriage to Taika Waititi “super private”, months after the pair secretly tied the knot.

The 32-year-old singer addressed how she’s kept her relationship under wraps during Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. Her comments come weeks after she confirmed that she was married while promoting her new single, “You Only Love Me” on Heart Radio Breakfast.

“I got married,” she said. “I can’t believe I can say it. It’s so interesting to me because I loved the whole experience, but I kept it super private for a bit. Just kept it to myself. So it’s nice to share it and just be a little more open to it.”

Speaking to Drew Barrymore and Ross Mathews, Ora went on to praise the movie director and acknowledged that they started a friendship before a relationship.

“He’s so, so great, and I think that’s really important,” she said. “We’re friends and I mean, we met long before we decided to ruin everything. We were friends for six years.”

After detailing how she met her now-husband in Australia, while working on The Voice, the “For You” singer recalled the moment when their romance first started.

“I mean honestly, he just put his hand on my back,” she said. “Low back. And that’s when I knew this was a different type of stroke.”

She went on to highlight her and her husband’s “cool dynamic”, adding: “We both do our own thing, and I’m very happy right now.”

In January, Ora confirmed that she and Waititi were married, after reports first circulated in August 2022 that they had tied the knot. This speculation also came after the model posted a photograph of herself wearing a wedding band on Instagram.

“I am officially off the market, people. I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video I am playing on what could have been,” she said in her interview with Heart Breakfast Radio.

While she didn’t share when or where she got married, she did describe the nuptials as “perfect” and “exactly” what she “wanted”.

“It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes, it was nice and sweet… Sorry, it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party,” she joked.

Last week, Ora also showed off her massive emerald wedding ring, during an episode ofThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the conversation, the “Poison” singer told the TV host that she’d never actually “shown anyone [her] ring” before.

“You know, it’s my first time showing my ring. So because I love you and I feel like you’re part of our relationship weirdly because we watch you every night – is that creepy? I just felt like I’ll show you it. Look, here it is,” she said.

Ora and Waititi made their debut as a couple in August 2021. Waititi was previously married to New Zealand producer Chelsea Wistanley, with whom he shares two daughters, Te Hinekāhu, 10, and Matewa Kiritapu, seven.