Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have made their long-awaited red carpet debut after four years of dating.

The Batman actor, 36, and the “Good Looking” singer, 30, attended the Dior fall 2023 menswear fashion show in Giza, Egypt, on 3 December. While posing for cameras, the couple were seen smiling and exchanging glances as Pattinson placed his arm around Waterhouse.

The Twilight star wore a cream-coloured suit over a brown turtleneck sweater, along with a pair of black boots. Meanwhile, the British model donned a mauve floor-length dress with billowing sleeves and a sheer overlay.

Pattinson and Waterhouse first sparked relationship rumours in 2018 when they were spotted on a date in London, with a source telling E! News at the time that the two “were very loved up” and affectionate.

While the pair have maintained a low-profile since then, Pattinson previously spoke about the importance of keeping his personal life private in a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times. When asked whether he would address his relationship with Waterhouse, the Tenant star replied: “Do I have to?”

“If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” he went on. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse make red carpet debut at Dior fashion show in Eygpt (Getty Images For Christian Dior)

One year later, GQ reported that Pattinson and “his girlfriend” were living in London together during lockdown at the start of the pandemic, although Waterhouse remained unnamed.

In a separate GQ interview, Pattinson recalled how Waterhouse struck up a conversation with a fan at his home when his boiler was broken and needed to be fixed.

“The guy came around the other day and he just randomly started talking about what a DC fan he is,” he recalled. “And I’m sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him.”

“And I’m looking at her like: Shut the f**k up!” he said, laughing. “Why are you doing this to me? She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan.”

In February 2022, the action star also spoke about Waterhouse’s emotional reaction to watching him play the titular role of Batman during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I watched it with my girlfriend as well,” he recalled. “It was really her reaction that changed the entire thing because I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies. Just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she just held my hand and just touched it right there and I could feel a little tear.”

Meanwhile, Waterhouse made a subtle reference to her “boyfriend” in a since-viral TikTok she posted in September. The clip showed the Love, Rosie actress walking through a parking lot when a man tried asking for her number. Waterhouse responded, “Oh no, I have a boyfriend,” before running away from the camera and through the parking lot.

Robert Pattinson previously dated Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart for four years. The actor went on to date musician FKA Twigs in September 2014 and the pair were engaged seven months later. The two called off their engagement in 2017.

Waterhouse was also famously linked to actor Bradley Cooper, whom she dated from 2013 to 2015.