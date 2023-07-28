Rosalia says calling off engagement to Rauw Alejandro was ‘not an easy moment’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rosalia appears to have confirmed reports that she and Rauw Alejandro have ended their engagement after three years together.

The couple first announced that they were engaged in March when they released the music video for their song “Beso”, from their joint EP RR. Earlier this month, People reported that they had broken up.

In an Instagram Story posted on Thursday (27 July), the “Con Altura” singer spoke out about the news in a Spanish statement that read: “I love, respect and admire Rauw. I’m not paying attention to the movies. We know what we lived.

“This is not an easy moment, so thank you all for understanding and respecting,” she wrote, according to People.

It comes after Alejandro, 30, also shared a statement confirming his and Rosalia’s separation, and denied any speculation by fans that either party had cheated.

According to Billboard, he wrote in Spanish: “Yes, a few months ago, Rosi and I ended our engagement. There are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup but, in our case, it was not because of infidelity or a third person.

“During this time that I’m taking to assimilate everything, there have been false public allegations, and because of the respect I have for her, our families and all we ever lived, I couldn’t stay quiet and continue to see how they try to destroy the most real love story God has ever allowed me to live.”

The couple were first romantically linked in August 2021, before confirming their romance on social media the month after.

Last March, Rosalia, also 30, told Teen Vogue that she inked her and Alejandro’s initials, “RR”, on her foot.

Rauw Alejandro performs with RosalÃ­a at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 (Getty Images for Coachella)

She said: “It hurt a lot because I got it done without any sort of numbing. I told [him], ‘I’m going to get your initial tatted because it’s also mine.”

Alejandro also has ink dedicated to Rosalia and has her name tattooed above his belly button in what appears to be handwriting.

Shortly after announcing their engagement, they appeared in a cover shoot for Billboard and opened up about how their relationship affects their work.

Alejandro, who is Puerto Rican, described Rosalia as “far more disciplined” than him, adding that she was “a freak-crazy workaholic”.

“Piano lessons, dance lessons, voice lessons; what else can you learn when no one sings like you?” he said. “At the beginning, I didn’t really get it, but after some time, I said, ‘OK, let me try to follow her lead and see’. And the difference is huge.”

Rosalia added: “You are far more relaxed. You’re someone who really lets go. It’s as if you have a lot of faith and just an organic feel. You’re always telling me to relax, to let go more. And just telling me that teaches and helps me. You balance me.”