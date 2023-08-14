Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rupert Murdoch is in a new relationship with a former scientist after calling off a short-lived engagement earlier this year, a report claims.

The 92-year-old media tycoon made headlines earlier this year after his engagement with Ann Lesley Smith ended a mere two weeks after it was announced.

According to a new report in the Daily Mail, the News Corp founder is in the early stages of a new romance with Elena Zhukova.

Before retiring, Zhukova, 66, was a molecular biologist and worked at the medical research unit at UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles).

She is the mother of Dasha Zhukova, an art collector and socialite who was married to ex-Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich from 2008 to 2017.

A source told the newspaper that Murdoch and Zhukova “met through Wendi and Dasha” – Wendi Deng being Murdoch’s third wife from 1999 to 2013, and the mother of his youngest children, Grace and Chloe.

The couple are said to be currently cruising the Mediterranean on a summer holiday.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Rupert Murdoch for comment.

Rupert Murdoch (PA)

Murdoch’s previous relationship with Ann Lesley Smith saw him propose to her on St Patrick’s Day (17 March) in New York City.

Speaking about popping the question to Smith, Murdoch told the New York Post: “I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love – but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I’m happy.”

Smith also shared her anticipation for their marriage with the publication. “For us both it’s a gift from God,” she noted.

“We met last September. I’m a widow [for] 14 years. Like Rupert, my husband was a businessman. Worked for local papers, developed radio and TV stations and helped promote Univision. So I speak Rupert’s language. We share the same beliefs.

“In perspective, it’s not my first rodeo. Getting near 70 means being in the last half. I waited for the right time. Friends are happy for me.”

Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith (Getty/Ann Lesley Live/Facebook)

Murdoch and the former radio personality were expected to have a summer wedding, in what would have been his fifth marriage.

However, reports emerged two weeks later announcing the abrupt end of their engagement, with one source citing Murdoch’s alleged discomfort with Smith’s Christian evangelical views as a cause.

Prior to this, Murdoch was married to Jerry Hall from 2016 to 2022.

His other wives include Wendi Deng Murdoch, Anna Murdoch Mann, and Patricia Booker.