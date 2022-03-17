Scarlett Johansson has said “there is no way” her younger self would have dated her husband, Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian Colin Jost, in high school.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday 16 March, the host showed the actor a picture of a young Jost, sporting what Johnson described as a “mushroom” haircut.

“Would high school Scar Jo be into high school Colin?” Barrymore asked.

“I don’t think so, no,” Johansson said. “Firstly, my brother had that same haircut throughout, both of my brothers and I just can’t. There is no way.

“I mean, who decided on that cut as a stylish thing? What hairdresser was like ‘I’ll try this’?”

Johansson and Jost first began dating in 2017 and became engaged in 2019. The pair tied the knot in a private ceremony in October 2020.

During the segment, Barrymore also shared one of her favourite pictures of Johansson and Jost, taken during the actor’s SNL sketch in December 2019. In the picture, Johansson smiles widely as Jost looks at her.

Johansson has hosted the show several times since she began dating Jost.

During her monologue, she joked about Jost losing his job if she didn’t do well and described him as the “love of her life”.

“I just want to say that this place means so much to me,” Johansson said. “I have so many friends here and I met the love of my life here. Merry Christmas!”

Commenting on the picture of the pair, Johansson told the audience: “That’s a really important thing, I think. Just feeling seen by somebody else.”

Jost and Johansson welcomed their first baby together, a son named Cosmo, in August 2021.

The comedian announced the news in a post to Instagram, writing: “OK, OK, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated.”

In an appearance on Late Night with Seth Myers in October 2021, Jost told the audience his mother “didn’t quite understand” Cosmo’s name and had tried to persuade the couple to change it.

“She would call us after three or four days,” he explained. “And she’d be like, ‘Cosmo, and now, is it final? Like, did you submit the birth certificate?’ And we’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, we did that at the hospital’.”

“She was like ‘OK, interesting. Because I was reading that there’s also a name Cosimo with an ‘I,’ so that could also be an option. Maybe Cosimo, that’s his real name, but then you can call him still Cosmo’.”