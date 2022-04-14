Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.

During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.

However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him.

“For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on.”

Kardashian and Disick have three children together.

The Poosh and Talentless founders met in 2006, when they met at a party thrown by Girls Gone Wild’s Francis in Mexico. The pair began dating, and Scott appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in October 2007.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the launch of AG Adriano Goldschmied’s event in 2011 (Getty Images)

In a confession on the new show, Disick revealed that he was upset that he’d lost Kardashian “as a best friend” because of her new relationship.

“Now we’re really just more of co-parents. I would say it’s probably one of the more difficult things in my life,” he said, adding that he was hurt when he wasn’t invited to a family barbeque event.

“Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful, especially when I don’t have another family to go to,” Disick said.

Earlier this month, Disick and his rumoured new girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson were spotted on a date. The TV personality was previously in a relationship with model Sofia Richie, the daughter of Lionel Richie, who was 18 when they began dating.

The Kardashians’ first episode is available to watch on Hulu.