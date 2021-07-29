‘Will Mary still get to sell the best houses?’: Social media reacts to Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause dating Jason Oppenheim

News that Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause is dating her co-star and boss, Jason Oppenheim, has sent shockwaves across social media.

On Wednesday, Stause announced on Instagram that she was in a relationship with Oppenheim, who runs the property company Oppenheim Group with his twin brother, Brett.

The reality TV star uploaded a series of photographs of herself and Oppenheim on holiday in Capri together with some of the other stars of Selling Sunset.

The final two photos show Stause and Oppenheim embracing on a yacht, with him kissing her neck.

Stause simply captioned the post: “The JLo effect,” in reference to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindling their relationship 17 years since their initial split and posting pictures from a yacht in St Tropez.

Brett , who also stars on the Netflix series, commented on her post, writing: “Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy.”

Selling Sunset fans have taken to social media to express their mixed emotions at the news.

“Currently losing my mind over Chrishell and Jason being a couple,” tweeted one person before going on to mention other cast members in the show.

“Will Mary still get to sell the best houses? More importantly has Davina sold the $75m listing? Give me S4 immediately.”

Another person teased: “I‘m calling their HR.”

Several users made jokes about not being able to tell the twin brothers apart.

“The way she tagged him so people would know which one it was,” tweeted one person.

Another chimed: “One of my friends watched it with her husband and he did NOT believe they were two people for several episodes.”

The majority of fans simply took the news as yet another reason to be excited for the latest series of Selling Sunset, which has not yet been announced.

“Chrishell and Jason are dating. I need the new season of Selling Sunset IMMEDIATELY,” tweeted one fan.

“Chrishell and one of the Oppenheim brothers are dating wow the new season of Selling Sunset is gonna be interesting,” added another.