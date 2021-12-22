Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have confirmed they have broken up because their ideas for family were not “aligned”.

The Selling Sunset stars announced the split on both their Instagram accounts, adding that they shared a mutual love and respect for one another.

It comes after the couple confirmed they were dating in July this year. Stause, 40, said in a heartfelt post on Instagram that “men have the luxury of time that women don’t” when it comes to starting a family.

The actress and real estate agent said: “I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships.

“It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for no matter what label is attached to it publicly.

“But after many long heartfelt talks I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly.”

She continued: “Jason was and is my best friend and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.

“Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes.”

Stause added that navigating the public scrutiny of their relationship is “difficult”, and that she was “just trying my best”.

“No one would rather only speak about work-related things more than me,” she said. “But I understand this comes with it and I will always love and be extremely grateful for the opportunities I have been given.”

She said her initial reaction was not to speak about the split publicly, but added: “Sometimes it’s easier to just live transparently because we only get one chance at this life.

“I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those who understand.

“And thank you Jason, for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts.”

In an Instagram Story on his own account, Oppenheim described Stause as “the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had”, but admitted they both had “different wants”.

He wrote: “While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and will always love and support one another.

“She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.

“While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another.”

Oppenheim added: “Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”