Selling Sunset’s Jason tears up discussing Chrishell breakup in reunion

Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim was moved to tears when talking about his breakup with Chrishell Stause.

In the season five reunion of the hit Netflix series, the Oppenheim Group co-founder cried when talking about the whirlwind relationship and dismissed claims that it was a ‘showmance’.

The realtor couple were first linked in July 2021 after posting PDA-pics from a cast trip to Italy but they called it quits by December.

When reunion host Tan France asked Oppenheim whether the relationship with Stause was real or a ‘showmance’, he replied: “I hesitate to answer that question because I don’t want to give any credence… it’s a stupid question to me.”

He continued: “I don’t feel the need to explain to people,” before being moved to tears and comforted by his co-stars.

Stause also got visibly upset, wiping tears away during the conversation.

The former couple’s relationship was a focal point of season five of the show, which follows high-end real estate firm The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles, US as its brokers navigate their personal and professional lives.

“There’s a lot of sadness and loss. I think watching the show made it more difficult - it brought it back up,” Oppenheim said after composing himself.

“It’s been a few months, but I’m still just going through stuff. I think there was a lot of love between us and there still is. I still care about her very much. This has been a very difficult break-up,” he added.

The pair split in December 2021 (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

After the breakup, Stause told E! News: “Jason was and is my best friend.”

She attributed disagreeing over starting a family as a reason for their split, saying “other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”

Stause previously went through a very public divorce from This Is Us actor Justin Hartley is now dating Australian musician G Flip - real name Georgia Claire Flipo.

Stause confirmed their relationship during the Selling Sunset reunion. (@chrishell.stause/Instagram)

The pair were spotted holding hands outside of a concert in Colorado, US and Stause confirmed the relationship for the first time at the reunion.

The couple met when filming a music video for the musician and Stause described Flipo as “very important” to her.

Oppenheim looked surprised as Stause’s announcement and is also believed to be currently single.

The season five reunion of Selling Sunset is on Netflix now.