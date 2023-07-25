TikTok doctor reveals which sex position is ‘most dangerous’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An NHS doctor and TikTok star has revealed the most dangerous sex position, which he claims is the cause of 50 per cent of penis fractures.

Dr Karan Rajan, a surgical doctor, shares his experience and knowledge with his 5.1 million followers on TikTok.

In a video which has recently gone viral, Dr Karan told his followers about the sex position he thinks is most likely to lead to a hospital visit. “Although rare, a penis fracture can occur when there is trauma to an erect penis,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

He gave the title to the reverse cowgirl position, noting that erratic movements during intercourse, or if the two parties are not in sync, could lead to the penis slipping out and being crushed by their partner’s pubic bone, causing a fracture.

Although the penis is boneless, the word “fracture” is used to describe a tear in the tunica albuginea - a piece of fibrous tissue that connects the framework of the testis and allows the penis to enlarge during an erection.

Patients who suffer from a “penile fracture” and don’t undergo treatment can suffer from erectile dysfunction, scarring and a permanent curvature of the penis, according to the Mayo Clinic. The health organisation notes that “a penis fracture often results in a penis that bulges and appears purple,” with indicators of a potential fracture including “immediate penile pain,” a “popping or cracking sound,” rapid loss of erection, swelling and “discolouration of the penile shaft due to bleeding underneath the skin”.

(Jam Press Vid/@dr.karanr)

(Jam Press Vid/@dr.karanr)

(Jam Press/@dr.karanr)

According to the Mayo Clinic, a penis fracture requires urgent medical attention, with “prompt surgical repair” typically recommended.

The popular clip was originally posted back in 2021 but has recently gone viral, garnering millions of views and racking up 411,000 likes.

Many of Dr Karan’s followers were saddened by the educational video, with one saying: “This is my favourite position,” followed by a sad face emoji.

Another viewer said: “My husband is now scared to come near me because of that.”

In the comments, Dr Karan answered people who wanted evidence of his claims and said: “Men coming to the emergency room with this issue.”

Some people were rather concerned, and one asked: “Just to clarify, by breaking it, will it look swollen and bigger? How long will this swelling last? Asking for a friend.”

Another person wrote: “I heard mine crack from this position once.”

However, in a study titled: “Relationship between sexual position and severity of penile fracture,” which was published in the International Journal of Impotence Research in 2018, researchers found that doggy style is the most dangerous position when it comes to penile fractures, with 41 per cent of penile fracture cases occurring because of the position.