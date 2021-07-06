One in four single people feel ‘out of practice’ in bedroom following pandemic, states new report

One in four single people have said that they feel “out of practice” in the bedroom, while just over one in eight (13 per cent) state that they are not ready to be intimate again, according to a major review of the state of love and relationships as we emerge from the pandemic.

Relate, the UK’s relationship charity, polled over three thousand people across Great Britain, held focus groups and reviewed web data to produce a new report entitled The Way We Are Now 2021.

Their study found that over two-fifths of single people surveyed (42 per cent) are entering into “short but intense” romantic relationships since the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, while over a third (39 per cent) have said they are open to falling in love and meeting “the one”.

And almost one in ten (eight per cent) said they were more open to exploring same-sex relationships compared with before the pandemic.

Of those already in relationships for a year or longer, 30 per cent said that their relationship is better than it was pre-pandemic, with common relationship milestones sped up, such as saying ‘I love you’ for the first time (68 per cent), getting a pet (59 per cent), buying a house together (58 per cent), getting engaged (63 per cent) and even trying for a baby (61 per cent).

More quality time with family (46 per cent), more open and honest conversations (37 per cent) and more time for sex (20 per cent) were some of the reasons cited for improved relations.

It’s not all good news, however, with 13 per cent of those polled stating that the quality of their relationship is worse compared with before the pandemic. And 10 per cent of respondents predicted that their relationship would improve with more time apart due to lockdown restrictions easing.

The report has been released to coincide with national Relationships Week.

Holly Roberts at Relate said that while lockdown resulted in break-ups for some couples, their research indicates that the pandemic brought many couples closer together, generated open conversations and saw many couples working together as more of a team.

She said: “A key issue we see in counselling is partners not prioritising quality time together. Lockdown meant this was no longer a bone of contention but as restrictions ease and calendars get busier, making time for one another requires a more concerted effort.”

Eharmony relationship expert Rachael Lloyd added: “Lockdown was hard for a lot of people, but it also gave singles the time to work out who they are and what they’re looking for in a partner.

“While it’s only natural that some people feel nervous about having sex again, lockdown has also created a boom in more meaningful dating, with people keen to find real substance.”