Love Is Blind’s Shake Chatterjee has a new girlfriend

Love Is Blind’s Shake Chatterjee has revealed that he has a new girlfriend following his failed relationship with co-star and ex-fiancée Deepti Vempati.

The veterinarian debuted his romance with several pictures and a video posted to his Instagram on Thursday 17 March.

“Good things come to those w̶a̶i̶t̶ don’t settle,” he wrote in the caption.

In one picture, the pair smile at the camera while the Chicago skyline is seen behind them. In another his girlfriend, named Emily, kisses him on the cheek.

The news comes after Chatterjee was widely criticised following his appearance on the dating show for his treatment of Vempati.

The pair became engaged after spending 10 days getting to know one another without ever having met.

Throughout this time, viewers had expressed concerns about the future of their relationship after Chatterjee asked Vempati several questions about her weight and physical appearance.

After their first meeting in person, Chatterjee was also seen telling family members that he did not feel attracted to Vempati, comparing her to his “aunt”.

But the couple’s engagement was short-lived, and Vempati chose not to marry him during the show’s season finale.

Both Chatterjee and Vempati also admitted they had previously only dated white women and men.

After Chatterjee’s comments aired during the series last month, Vempati’s brother Sunny and his wife Hina penned a message to the vet on Instagram in which they called him a “loser”.

“You minimised my sister’s life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her.”

“You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister’s back about insecurities she fought her entire life,” they said.

Chatterjee initially stood by his comments and refused to apologise, but later posted a video to Instagram addressing Vempati.

“Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things that I said,” he said.

“Things that honestly just could have been left unsaid or could have been said differently. Things that never should have been on national television.”

But it seems his apology is “too little, too late”, with Vempati recently telling Grazia that “if he was authentic about the apology or he genuinely felt sorry about what he did – he would have reached out to me when the first set of episodes dropped.”