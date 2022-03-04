Shake Chatterjee says he ‘stands by’ his sizeist comment in Love Is Blind reunion

Shake Chatterjee has said he stands by the sizeist comments he made during Love Is Blind in the show’s reunion.

Chatterjee, who got engaged to Deepti Vempati in season two of Netflix’s reality series, said: “This show is about finding a wife? I don’t think that’s true. This show is about finding love.”

Fellow contestant, Nick Thompson interjected: “As long as she can get on your shoulders.”

Love Is Blind sees contestants date and ultimately propose to one another, sight unseen, spending around 10 days in “pods” while they meet each other.

During the pod process, Chatterjee would ask the women in the other pods questions alluding to their weight, such as whether they could sit on his shoulders and whether they exercise.

Following Thompson’s interjection, Chatterjee said: “Alright, I would like that. I stand by that.”

Vempati then muttered: “And a size zero.”

Chatterjee said: “Anyway, I stand by that. We all have our preferences. This show is about finding love, it’s not about finding a wife.”

Another contestant, Iyanna McNeely told Chatterjee that getting married was the point of the show. Danielle Ruhl, who ended up marrying Thompson, asked Chatterjee if he had “even read the description”.

“OK maybe that’s the point of the show but that’s not the takeaway I had and I think it’s a very reasonable takeaway if I may say so,” Chatterjee added.

During the reunion, Chatterjee appeared to irk some of the contestants. At one point, Thompson told Chatterjee that he had unfollowed him on social media because he was “unbearable”.

At the end of the season, Chatterjee was left at the aisle by Vempati who said she could not marry him and that she “chose herself”, a decision she has since been widely praised for by fans.