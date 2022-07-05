Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary together.

The couple first met when the TV judge was 18 and her dad was managing the rocker’s band Black Sabbath.

They married in July 1982 and went on to have three children – and their own reality TV show – together.

On Monday (4 July), both Sharon and Ozzy celebrated their 40-year marriage on social media.

Ozzy, 73, shared a picture of the couple on their wedding day to Instagram, with Sharon wearing a white dress and veil while Ozzy sported a white suit with a garland of leaves around his neck.

“40 Years Ago Today!” Ozzy wrote. “Happy Anniversary My Love.”

Sharon, 69, meanwhile posted a more recent photo of herself and her husband, with the couple pictured both in black at their home.

“2022 is a special year for me,” the former X Factor judge wrote. “It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy.

“We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy ~ Sharrrrrrron x.”

Last month, Ozzy had “life-altering” surgery two years after he was diagnosed with a form of Parkinson’s.

Sharon updated fans, telling them that her husband was “doing well and on the road to recovery”.