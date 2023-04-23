Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have announced their marriage after the sports stars got engaged last February.

Biles, 26, confirmed she was “officially Owens” as she posted photographs from their wedding ceremony on Saturday (22 April).

“I never knew a love so deep,” the Olympic legend captioned a second, carousel post of black-and-white images commemorating their nuptials.

Houston Texans player Owens also marked the occasion on Instagram, and captioned his post: “My person, forever,” alongside ring and heart emojis.

Ahead of their wedding, Biles shared a picture of the couple posing with their marriage license. Her caption read: “Almost time to say ‘I do.’”

In the run-up to the ceremony, the award-winning gymnast gave followers a look at her cloud-themed, all-white bridal shower.

She also posted a picture of her bridesmaids dressed in blue, calling them “the best girls and my day 1s”.

Owens proposed to Biles on Valentine’s Day in 2022, almost two years after the pair met on celebrity dating app Raya in March 2020.

“THE EASIEST YES,” Biles captioned her engagement post on Instagram. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

During an appearance on the Today show with Hoda Kotb in January, Biles said hers and Owens’ “personalities match right up”.

She told host Hoda Kotb: “We have the same sense of humour. And he’s just great. He’s an athlete, too, so we really understand each other and I think that’s why our relationship has been seamless.”

“We ended up hanging out right before the pandemic. It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything,” Owens told Texas Monthly in June 2021.

“So we used it to get to know each other – really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”