Stacey Solomon shares video of first dance with Joe Swash

The couple chose Whitney Houston’s ‘My Love is Your Love’

Saman Javed
Thursday 04 August 2022 08:07
Comments
Stacey Solomon calls out ‘creepy stalker’ after being followed on hen do

Stacey Solomon has shared a heartwarming video of her first dance during her wedding to Joe Swash.

The TV personality posted the footage to Instagram on Wednesday (3 August) showing the couple smiling and laughing as they danced while a rendition of Whitney Houston’s “My Love is Your Love” played.

Solomon appears teary eyed as she hugs Swash, who at one point is seen telling her: “I love you so much.”

The bride opted for a shimmering floor-length gown featuring a corseted bodice and A-line skirt from Irish boutique Verona Bridal.

“We got to see some of our videos today and it was magical,” Solomon wrote in the caption.

“It’s so nice to have had time to remember our wedding in our heads and tell each other our different memories and favourite moments.

“Then to see it all on video was just the most special feeling ever. Hope this makes your heart happy the way it did us. Joe speaking to me in the middle is my favourite bit.”

Solomon also disclosed that singer Kara Marni had performed the song for the couple, after being hired by her sister as a surprise.

The couple’s lavish wedding celebration took place at their family home in Essex last month.

Solomon shared the first images from the wedding to her Instagram earlier this week, writing in the caption that it was “the most special day”.

“Forever Me and My Husband. I don’t think I will ever get used to saying that,” she added. “It all feels like a dream.

She also included a Dr Seuss quote: “You know you’re in love when you don’t want to fall asleep because reality isfinally better than your dreams.”

Swash and Solomon began dating in 2015. They have two children together: a son named Rex, three, and a nine-month-old baby daughter named Rose.

Solomon also has a son, Zachary, 14, from her previous relationship with Dean Dox, and shares 10-year-old named Leighton with ex-partner Aaron Barham.

