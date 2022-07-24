Stacey Solomon has announced that she is taking a hiatus from social media ahead of her wedding so she can “enjoy every second” of the nuptials.

The TV personality is set to marry her fiancé Joe Swash this week in an intimate ceremony at their Essex home.

Solomon has been documenting her preparation for the ceremony on social media, sharing her freshly dyed wedding hair and painted nails on Instagram.

Posting to her Instagram story on Sunday (24 July), Solomon thanked her followers for their advice and tips ahead of the wedding.

“One of the pieces of advice all of you told me was to soak it all in and enjoy every second because it is over in a flash,” she said.

“So, I’m going to say goodbye to my phone for a few days and make sure I take in every moment. The set up. The getting ready. The day. And the aftermath.”

She also revealed that she will be taking on her soon-to-be husband’s surname after the wedding.

“Thank you for your kindness always, lots and lots of love from Joe, Harry, Zachary, Leighton, Rex and Rose. And me – soon to be Solomon Swash.”

Swash and Solomon began dating in 2015. They have two children together: a son named Rex, three, and a nine-month-old baby daughter named Rose.

Solomon also has a son, Zachary, 14, from her previous relationship with Dean Dox, and shares 10-year-old named Leighton with ex-partner Aaron Barham.

Swash has a son named Harry, 15, with his ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleous.

Solomon also cleared up confusion regarding her wedding venue, highlighting that she and Swash would not legally marry at their home.

“To get married anywhere legally, the place has to have a civil ceremony license. One of the requirements for this license is that the premises must be made readily available for ceremonies,” she explained.

“We are having a relaxed private blessing in front of our closest friends and family and a ceremony of our love to each other. We will register our marriage legally after.”

Solomon and Swash became engaged in 2020 but decided to postpone their wedding after they became pregnant with Rose so that “all of their kids” could be there.