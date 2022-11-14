Jump to content

Former Strictly stars Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen engaged

Couple met on show in 2011

Laura Hampson
Monday 14 November 2022 00:01
Former Strictly Come Dancing stars Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen are engaged.

Dancer Rihanoff, 45, was partnered with former England rugby player Cohen, 44, during the 11th series of Strictly in 2011.

While the pair denied they had any romantic involvement at the time they met, Cohen separated from his wife of 11 years later that year.

Rihanoff and Cohen, who are parents to a daughter, Mila, six, got engaged in the Maldives during a 16-day holiday.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, Rihanoff said the pair took a boat trip to a neighbouring island before she discovered a lantern-lit heart and “Will you marry me?” written in the sand.

“Although we’d talked before about getting married one day, I hadn’t the slightest idea that Ben was planning this,” she explained.

“I was overcome with emotion and said ‘Yes, yes and yes’ straight away. My first reaction was wow. It was absolutely surreal and I couldn’t believe what was happening.

“I’m usually very perceptive but I didn’t have a clue Ben had been planning this. How he managed to keep it a secret was amazing.”

Cohen added: “I wanted us to go further forward together and taking a holiday in such a beautiful place felt like the perfect moment to do that.

“Setting the scene had to be really special and with the help of members of staff at the resort, we achieved that. It was truly incredible and blew me away.”

The couple now run the Soo Yoga wellbeing and fitness centre in Northampton together.

“Every love story has its honeymoon period but that eventually goes,” Cohen said.

“Love has different meanings and for me, that’s a relationship with a partner who’s been through difficult times with me and together we move forward. She’s the person I want in my life forever.”

Additional reporting by PA

