Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Lautner has revealed that his fiancee’s name will also be Taylor Lautner after the pair get married.

Twilight star Lautner, 29, proposed to Taylor Dome in November 2021 and has now revealed that she will be taking his last name.

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Lautner told the former American Idol winner: “[I was] like, are you into this last name? Because we already share one name. So it’s gonna be extra complicated.”

He added: “We’re literally going to be the same person. We either keep it super simple or super complicated.”

Lautner has previously discussed Dome potentially taking his last name during an interview with Access Hollywood earlier this year.

“It’s going to get very confusing … the narcissism is incredible,” Lautner joked.

“I knew when I first met her that I wanted to get to know her more, and I really, really could see a future with her. She’s a fantastic woman and I’m very lucky that she chose me.”

Lautner and Dome began dating in 2018 and Lautner shared details of the proposal on Instagram last year.

Posting an image of himself on one knee in a candlelit room scattered with rose petals and a neon sign with his last name in the background, Lautner wrote: “11.11.2021. And just like that, all of my wishes came true.”

In a subsequent post, he wrote: “Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome You love me unconditionally. You don’t put up with my s***. You calm me when I’m anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve brought to my life. I love you forever.”

There are currently no details about when the wedding will take place.