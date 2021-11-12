When did Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal date and which songs are about him?

The Internet is ablaze with Taylor Swift fans after the pop star released the highly-anticipated re-recorded edition of her 2012 album, Red, on Friday.

But another name is trending on social media because of a longer version of one of the tracks on the new album edition: Jake Gyllenhaal.

Swift dated the actor around a decade ago and previously hinted that some of the songs on Red were about their breakup. The award-winning album was released about a year after the pair split up.

Fans were quick to catch on to new lyrics added to the song “All Too Well”, which they had long-assumed was about Gyllenhaal, and memes about track have flooded social media.

Here is everything you need to know about Swift and Gyllenhaal’s relationship:

When did Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal meet?

The pair were first seen together during a taping of Saturday Night Live (SNL) in October 2010, but had met before that at a dinner party hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin.

Paltrow told USA Today in December 2010 that she and Martin had set Swift and Gyllenhaal up during the gathering at the London home they shared at the time, although she did not reveal when the meeting happened.

Paltrow said: “I’ve just known Jake for a long time and he’s a great guy. And Chris has a friendship with Taylor.”

When did Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal start dating?

Fans believe that the pair’s romance was in full swing by the time they were spotted backstage at SNL in October 2010. Photographs emerged that autumn of the two taking a stroll in New York with their arms around one another.

Gyllenhaal also reportedly made several grand gestures for Swift during their relationship. One of these is thought to be shelling out US$165,000 (£123,198) to fly the singer from the US to London, where he was promoting the film Love And Other Drugs, just to spend 24 hours with her.

According to HollywoodLife.com, Gyllenhaal also thought to have hired out a whole cinema in Nashville so that the couple could watch Disney’s Tangled in complete privacy.

When did Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal break up?

By the time 2011 arrived, it was confirmed that the couple had called it quits. The exact details of when Swift and Gyllenhaal broke up are unclear, but she gives fans a hint about when she knew the relationship was over in the album’s original bonus track, “The Moment I Knew”.

Swift sings that “Christmas lights” were present when she received a call saying “I’m sorry I didn’t make it”, suggesting that was the moment she knew their relationship was over.

She told Vogue in 2012 that she wrote Red during a “crash-and-burn heartbreak”.

Which songs in Red might be about Jake Gyllenhaal?

Several songs on the album alluded to the short-lived relationship, but a 10-minute version of the track “All Too Well” is believed to be explicitly about Gyllenhaal. Swift may have revealed that it was their age gap that eventually led to the split, as at the time, she was about to turn 21 and he was 29.

In the new lyrics of the song, Swift sings: “You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine/And that made me want to die.”

In what appears to be a dig at now-40-year-old Gyllenhaal’s current relationship with 25-year-old model Jeanne Cadieu, Swift adds: “And I was never good at telling jokes/But the punchline goes: ‘I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age’.”

Fans took to Twitter to talk about Swift’s new lyrics, with many saying the album has sent Gyllenhaal into hiding.

“Wow I can’t believe today is Jake Gyllenhaal’s last day of peace, like, ever,” wrote one person. Another added: “Jake Gyllenhaal disappearing from public eye for the rest of the year now that Red is out.”

Other tracks that are believed to be about Gyllenhaal include hit singles “We Are Never Getting Back Together” and “I Knew You Were Trouble”.