The Courtship: Who is in the cast of Bridgerton-themed dating show?

The Bachelor meets Bridgerton in NBC’s new Regency-era dating series, The Courtship.

The immersive dating experience unfolds throughout the English countryside as Nicole Rémy, a real-life single from Seattle, searches for her own Mr Darcy amongst the 16 male suitors.

The Courtship aims to bring chivalry back into dating as the contestants follow the social rules of the early 19th century. Instead of cocktail parties, contestants attend masquerade balls where they are referred to only by their surnames, while host Rick Edwards leads the men in a series of challenges, like archery and fencing. Each week, the suitors attend a farewell ball where a horse-drawn carriage waits to return the eliminated contestants home.

Much like the courting etiquette of the past, the eligible men must also win over the affections of Rémy’s friends and family, aka her “court”.

The NBC series, which was formerly titled Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, premiered on Sunday 6 March. So, who is in the cast of The Courtship?

Ms Nicole Rémy

Rémy is The Courtship’s leading lady in search of her Prince Charming. The 26-year-old software engineer attended the University of Southern California and went on to work as an architecture associate. Despite working full-time in architecture, Rémy pursued her passion for dance as a member of the Seattle Seahawks cheerleading team for two years.

Rémy, who had been disillusioned by dating apps and superficial swiping, signed on to The Courtship as a way to make true, deep connections with people, she told Variety.

“I want to show that meaningful connections can still exist,” Rémy said, “But more importantly, I want every girl who looks like me to find hope in this fantasy of finding true love, being valued and feeling beautiful.”

Mr Rick Edwards

Writer and broadcaster Rick Edwards is the host of The Courtship. The 42-year-old journalist is the presenter of the BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast show, and has hosted eight seasons of BBC One’s daytime quiz show !mpossible. He is married to EastEnders actress Emer Kenny.

Dr Claire Spain-Rémy

Dr Claire Spain-Rémy is Nicole’s mother and a retired Ob-Gyn. Apart from winning the affections of The Courtship’s leading lady, the 16 suitors must receive approval from Rémy’s family. Dr Spain-Rémy is very close with her daughter Nicole and “has the ability to get these suitors to let their guard down, which is when she really starts digging to find the man worthy of her princess,” according to her bio.

Mr Claude Rémy

Nicole’s father, Claude Rémy, is a real estate developer from Haiti who is looking forward to getting to know his daughter’s suitors. Per his bio, Rémy “wants to help his daughter find a genuine family man with a good heart.”

Mrs Danielle “Danie” Baker

Danielle Baker is Nicole Rémy’s no-nonsense older sister. The 32-year-old food blogger has been married for seven years, which makes it easy for her to spot a liar a mile away. Rémy’s sister is “prepared to weed out those that can’t give her baby sister, and best friend, that happily-ever-after ending she deserves.”

Ms Tessa Cleary

Tessa Cleary is one of Rémy’s closest friends from Seattle and is a “great judge of character”. Cleary, 25, is also a successful social media sleuth, who is known to track down the past relationships of her girlfriends’ suitors. Cleary “wants the very best in a relationship for Nicole, who she says needs a man who will be independent and strong like her, but also let her take the lead from time to time”.

Mr Daniel Bochicchio

Suitor Daniel Bochicchio is a real estate agent from Staten Island. The 31 year old grew up in a big Italian household and “wants a relationship where you fight until the very last second for the person you love”.

Mr Giuseppe Castronovo

Also fighting for the affections of Ms Rémy is Guiseppe Castronovo, a pizzeria owner from New Jersey. Castronovo, 27, is looking for a relationship like his grandparents’ and a “queen to make her heart warm, stomach full and fill her with laughter”.

Mr Lincoln Chapman

Lincoln Chapman, a 25-year-old model from Nashville, enjoys “catching sunsets while driving his van across the country”. He also enjoys hiking, running, or watching Matthew McConaughey rom-coms. The outdoorsy suitor is searching for a girl “who is willing to hop in his van and start a new adventure together”.

Mr Christian Lee Cones

Mr Cones is relatively new to dating. However, his unconventional upbringing allowed him to travel the world and speak Portuguese fluently. The 25-year-old suitor from Los Angeles “always jokes that he was born in the wrong era, so he’s more than ready to put on the knight’s suit and fight for his love”.

Mr Lewis Echavarria

Lewis Echavarria, 26, is a licensed mortgage adviser and realtor from Miami. As a fitness coach, Echavarria also helps busy professionals get in the best shape of their lives. This suitor “wears his heart on his sleeve and is hoping to find that forever love to grow a big family together.”

Mr Jaquan Holland

Jaquan Holland is a teacher from Long Island, New York, who is tired of the superficial dating scene. His hobbies include ​​photography, readings, and the arts. Holland, 30, doesn’t care about followers or status, and is looking to connect on a deeper level with the right person.”

Mr Dan Hunter

Suitor Dan Hunter is a romantic at heart who goes out of his way to make romantic gestures for his partner. Hunter, 32, grew up on a boat and sailed the world with his parents until he was 17 years old. For this suitor, a true test for a relationship is “having his love interest interact with his family, and having a special lady accompany him on his worldly travels.”

Mr Derek Kesseler

Canada-native Derek Kessler, 31, is an adventure seeker who believes in spontaneity. Apart from hiking, golfing, camping, Kessler enjoys cooking and is ready to impress a date with his Canadian cuisine. This suitor “is ready to find someone who can tackle life with as much passion as he does.”

Captain Danny Kim

After serving in the Air Force as a captain, Kim started his own business as a confidence coach for men. The 31 year old from Seoul, South Korea, experienced his fair share of heartbreak, but is now at a point “where he loves himself and is now ready to share his life with someone willing to grow with him.”

Mr Alex “Achilles” King

Alex “Achilles” King is a 35-year-old online fitness coach from San Diego, California. King was born in the Dominican Republic and grew up reading Shakespeare, which “led him to explore the true art of romance.” After losing his mother in 2021, King feels “mentally, physically and spiritually ready to find the one woman who can make his life complete.”

Mr Chandler “Chan” Luxe

Chandler Luxe, 24, is a musician from West Hollywood who hopes to make it big in the music industry and is looking for someone who can keep up with his dreams.

Mr Charlie Mumbray

Hailing from Kent, England, Charlie Mumbray is a model and personal trainer who “loves to spoil his girlfriends with gifts and trips.” The 25 year old suitor is well travelled and is “ready to fall in love with the right woman and give her his whole heart.”

Mr Peter Saffa

Peter Saffa, a 23-year-old social media manager from Missouri, is looking for a love that he can’t find from swiping on dating apps. This hopeless romantic believes that “you can never go wrong with a candlelit dinner and some red wine.”

Dr Jarrett Schanzer

Jarrett Schanzer is an anesthesiologist from Miami who has dedicated his life to helping others ever since he was in an airplane crash at the age of nine. This 35-year-old suitor has a “playful personality and positive energy,” and he’s passionate about mental health, life coaching, fitness, and nutrition.

Mr Nate Shanklin

Born and raised in Sacramento, Nate Shanklin “is a romantic at heart and goes after what he wants.” The 34-year-old IT recruiter shows his love by being chivalrous and buying flowers for his partner. Not only is this suitor a talented singer, but he is also “ready for love and believes his experiences have shaped him into someone who can go the distance.”

Mr Caleb Ward

For this Virginia-native, Caleb Ward’s dream girl is someone who is kind-hearted, family-focused, and independent. The 24-year-old content creator has been unlucky when it comes to dating apps, and even considered finding love abroad.

New episodes of The Courtship premiere on Sundays at 8 pm on NBC and are available to stream next-day on Peacock.