A new restaurant dedicated to “throuples” is set to open in London on Valentine’s Day.

A throuple is a form of polyamorous relationship which is made up of three people.

Led by sexual wellness brand Lelo, the aptly named Throuple, located in Shoreditch, London, aims to celebrate all forms of romantic relationships.

While restaurants usually expect large numbers of booking for tables of two on the romantic holiday, Lelo said the concept will challenge taboos surrounding three-person relationships and other forms of non-monogamous love.

There are only 15 tables available on the night, and all diners will be treated to a free three-course meal and drinks.

Those in four-person and five-person relationships are also being welcomed to visit.

Tables at Throuple can be booked here, and are being filled on a first come first served basis.

A 2020 survey of 4,000 UK adults, commissioned by Lelo, found that 28 per cent would consider entering a polyamorous relationship.

Additionally, 38 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds said they believe a polyamorous relationship would tick all of their intimacy needs.

Despite open attitudes towards polyamory, just 0.5 per cent of all those surveyed said they would define their current relationship as non-monogamous.

Kate Moyle, a sex and relationship expert at Lelo, said narratives around a “one-size fits all” approach to sex and relationships is changing to become “more inclusive and curious”.

“We are seeing this reflected in the statistics showing that people are being more explorative and open to trying ethical non-monogamy relationship models.

“The sexual wellness movement is encouraging people to find what’s right for them, which may lie outside of the relationship model that they previously felt that they had to subscribe to.

“As we read, learn, listen, talk and educate more and integrate and normalise ideas about sex and relationships taking different shapes into our lives, then we gradually move towards a place of greater acceptance.”