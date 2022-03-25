Timothee Chalamet has reportedly been seen on a members-only dating app that describes itself as being “for Jews with ridiculously high standards”.

According to Deuxmoi, the celebrity gossip Instagram account, the 26-year-old actor was spotted twice on The Lox Club dating app.

On its website, the app explains that it aims to “help down-to-earth and ambitious people with ridiculously high standards meet each other. Because it sucks to waste time looking for them on other dating apps”.

Apparently, the idea for the app began as a “half-joke”, with its name based on The Lox Club speakeasy that ran in New York City in the 1920s and 1930s.

“The Lox Club became a gathering place for the Jewish elite: celebrities, politicians, businessmen, mobsters, etc. Non-Jews such as Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe were frequent guests,” the website explains.

Speaking to Vogue about the app, founder Austin Kevitch explained that he was overwhelmed by the amount of applications.

“I was being a little tongue-in-cheek with [the website], making fun of the pretentious social clubs,” he said.

“To my surprise, hundreds of people started applying for it and sharing it all over Instagram. And even then, I was like, ‘wow, I could not see myself opening a dating app,’ because I have always been so anti–dating app. In hindsight, maybe that’s why it’s working.”

The application process remains ambiguous, with the website simply stating: “We carefully curate the community via an application process. Our membership committee considers several variables when deciding if an applicant is the right fit for the community.

“If accepted, every new member is asked to pay a membership fee. This ensures each member is joining for the right reasons.”

Equally, it adds that, unlike other members-only dating apps, social media followers are not a factor in deciding if you can join.

“We value authentic, well-rounded people,” it adds. “Those with ambitious dreams and careers, who can make you both think and laugh. We don’t care about your Instagram following.

“The Lox Club is like a deli; it’s culturally Jewish, but you don’t have to be Jewish to enjoy it. That said, my grandmom wants me to meet a nice Jewish girl.”

Chalamet has previously been romantically linked to numerous celebrities, including Lily-Rose Depp.