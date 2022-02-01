A woman has gone viral on TikTok after she shared screenshots of fat-shaming messages sent to her by a man on Tinder.

In a short video shared on the platform, Em Sumners, who is from Sydney, Australia, revealed how her match, whom she called Mikey, sent her a series of offensive comments about her weight.

“Hey baby put down that cupcake and sprint to my house,” read the first message.

According to her screenshots, Sumners replied: “cupcake? haha”.

Mikey then responded: “You look like you hide cupcakes in your bedside table” to which Sumners replied: “The f** is that supposed to mean?”

He then responded: “It means you’re slightly obese.”

The messages were exchanged in April 2020, Sumners revealed, but she wanted to share them recently to highlight how people behave on dating apps.

The video has since garnered more than 3.7m views and thousands of comments from people shocked at the man’s behaviour.

“I can’t believe there are people like this …. Girl you’re beautiful truly!” wrote one person.

“You are literally gorgeous! This guy is clueless,” said another, while one added: “Tinder flashbacks” alongside a crying emoji.

One person commented: “THE WAY MY JAW JUST KEPT DROPPING. ARE STRAIGHT MEN DOING OK?!?”

Another teased: “everyone is missing the bigger picture here...get you a gal with a cupcake drawer.”

Replying to one commenter who left a snide remark below the video, Sumners wrote: “I thought men were supposed to be smarter than women, why aren’t y’all getting the joke, the women are [sic].”

The Independent has contacted Tinder for comment.