Tinder launches pop-up dating experience for dog owners

Tinder is launching a new pop-up pub experience this weekend where users can bring their furry friends along on their first date.

The popular dating app will host daters and their four-legged friends at watering holes in London, Manchester and Edinburgh on Saturday 14 May and Sunday 15 May.

The ‘Bark & Spark’ will take place at the appropriately named The Dog House in London, The Dog and Partridge in Manchester, and Hare of the Dog in Edinburgh.

According to Tinder, members who include their beloved dog in their profile pictures get five per cent more matches, proving that a pet has major pulling potential when attracting a partner.

And an Opinium survey revealed that 91 per cent of 18-25-year-olds polled said it was a deal-breaker if their dog didn’t like someone.

Huskies, golden retrievers and German shepherds also came top in the same survey as the most desirable dogs for a potential match to have in tow.

Dates with dogs (Jonathan Hordle/PA Wire )

Dog-owners wanting to double-date with a potential mate and their pooch are advised to head to the ‘Animal Parent’ tile in ‘Explore’ where they can browse other users looking for love.

Laura Wilkinson-Rea, senior director of UK communications at Tinder says: “It’s clear that dogs are loved by Tinder members with 10 per cent of our members including ‘dog lover’ as one of their Interests on their Tinder profile.

“That’s why we’re so excited to be bringing together dog lovers and their dates IRL by launching our first pop up pub experience, The Bark & Spark.

“Answering singletons calls for shared experiences and providing a low-pressure way to make real world connections, it really is a win for all four paws.”

Tinder is also making a donation to leading animal welfare charity Battersea to support the work they do helping dogs and cats across the UK.

The pandemic witnessed a massive increase in dog ownership, with 3.2 million dogs joining families during lockdown, according to Dogs Trust.

According to the charity, a whopping 23 per cent of the UK’s dogs now belong to the generation known as “pandemic pups” - dogs who were acquired under six months old since 1 March 2020.