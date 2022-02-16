Tinder Swindler ‘wants to break into Hollywood’ with dating show and podcast

Simon Leviev —aka Shimon Hayut, aka the Tinder Swindler — is reportedly ready to break into Hollywood.

The scammer, whose deceptions were the focus of The Tinder Swindler Netflix documentary is rumoured to have signed with a talent manager and wants to write a book, star on a dating show and host a dating podcast.

A “source” told TMZ that Leviev’s new manager is Gina Rodriguez who works for Gitoni Inc., an entertainment company based in LA.

The media outlet claims that the idea for his dating show includes women competing for his love.

Of course, this is the same man who used Tinder to match with victims and then love bombed them with flights on private jets and promises to move in together before convincing them to give him their savings.

The women — Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte — later released a GoFundMe to try and recuperate the hundreds of thousands of pounds Leviev had swindled. Over £133,000 has been donated so far.

Leviev was sentenced to 15 months in prison for theft, fraud and forgery of documents in 2019, but was released after just five months on good behaviour.

These charges were from 2011 and not related to the money he swindled from the women.

After the documentary’s release on 2 February, it was also announced that he had been banned from Tinder and other dating apps since 2019.

“We banned Simon Leviev and any of his known aliases as soon as the story of his actions became public in 2019,” a Tinder spokesperson said at the time. “He is permanently banned from Tinder.”

Following the release of the documentary, Leviev also deleted his Instagram account. With Hollywood ambitions on the horizon, he may be back on the platform soon.