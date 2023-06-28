Tom Holland and Zendaya spotted singing and dancing at Beyoncé’s concert

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans have reacted adoringly to a video of Tom Holland and Zendaya singing and dancing while attending Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert in Warsaw on Tuesday night (27 June).

The couple, who have been christened “Tomdaya” by fans, were captured singing along to “Love On Top” during the pop star’s show.

Holland, 27, and Zendaya, 26, sang the lyrics “You’re the one I love/You’re the one I need” to one another in a video taken by a fan who also attended the concert.

On social media, fans have declared the moment “the cutest thing you’ll see today”.

One person described Holland and Zendaya as “the cutest cuties”, while another commented that they were “glad” to see the couple looking “so happy”.

“Never in my life did I think we would see Tom and Zendaya at Beyoncé singing ‘Love On Top’ to one another but here we are,” one Twitter user said.

“The fact that Beyoncé is performing and they’re choosing to sing this into each other’s eyes is just too damn sweet,” another added.

The “Break My Soul” singer is currently on the Europe leg of her Renaissance World Tour. Following her performance in Cardiff last month, The Independent’s Nicole Vassell gave the show four out of five stars.

The sweet moment between the Spider-Man co-stars comes after Holland revealed how he made Zendaya fall “in love” with him over his carpentry skills.

In an interview with Unilad, he shared how he used his talents to fix the Euphoria star’s broken door in the early days of their relationship.

“Carpentry is something I just really enjoy,” he said. “I love it. I’ve made my mum’s kitchen table. I made my mom’s office. I’ve built all the cupboards in my bedroom. I built a little birdhouse for my grandad.”

Holland added: “I fixed my girlfriend’s door once really early on in our relationship. I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken. I was like, ‘I’m gonna fix that door for you.’ And now, we’re in love.”

The couple met in 2016 when they co-starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which marked Holland’s debut as the web-slinging hero Peter Parker. Zendaya starred as his love interest, MJ W”atson.

Earlier this month, Holland confessed that he has “no rizz” (otherwise known as dating “charisma”) but hinted that he got Zendaya to “fall in love” with him by playing characters that are in a romance.

He told Buzzfeed Celeb that his lack of ability to attract other people could only be developed by playing the “long game”.

“Definitely helps when the characters you’re playing are falling in love with one another,” he said. “You can sort of blur the lines a little bit. That’s where my rizz is at.”

Holland and Zendaya first sparked rumours that they were dating in 2017, but didn’t make it publicly known until 2021.

They chose to keep their relationship private but were photographed kissing in a car. Later, Holland posted a photograph of them on Zendaya’s birthday with the caption: “My MJ.”

They made their red carpet debut as a couple in December 2021 at the Hollywood premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.