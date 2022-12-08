Toni Collette announces divorce from husband Dave Galafassi after 20 years

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Toni Collette has announced that she is separating from her husband Dave Galafassi after 20 years of marriage.

The Hereditary star and the indie musician posted a joint statement on her Instagram account confirming they are going their separate ways.

It comes after photographs of Galafassi, 44, were published in the Daily Mail showing him and another woman kissing, sitting together and holding hands on a beach in Sydney, Australia.

Collette, 50, shared the joint statement: “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing. We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other.

“Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape.”

The statement added: “We’re thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Big thanks. Toni Collette and David Galafassi.”

The former couple share two children together, 14-year-old daughter Sage Florence and 11-year-old Arlo Robert.

Shortly before posting the announcement, Collette shared a quote on her Instagram Stories that said: “No matter what your current circumstances are, if you can imagine something better for yourself, you can create it.”

The Knives Out star previously left Instagram but reactivated it last week to mark her birthday. She shared a photograph of herself drinking from a cup with the words “Happy Birthday” and wrote in the caption: “I’m back. Hello world. I love you.”

Galafassi is apparently now dating chiropractor Shannon Egan, the woman he was reportedly photographed on a beach date with.

Collette and Galafassi, who are both Australian, began first met in 2002 at an album launch party. They were married the following year in a Buddhist ceremony.

The couple welcomed Sage in January 2008, and Arlo in April 2011. In 2019, Collette revealed that Galafassi had been involved in a “devastating” motorcycle accident and said: “He’s now recovering slowly but well. We’re so lucky to still have him.”