Travis Barker asked for Kris Jenner’s permission to marry Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker sought permission to marry Kourtney Kardashian before proposing to her, Kris Jenner has revealed.

The Blink-182 drummer and Kardashian sister became engaged on 17 October, eight months after first publicly confirming their relationship in February.

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, 29 October, Jenner told viewers Barker had arranged the proposal “all on his own” but had asked her for permission to marry her daughter first.

The musician proposed on a beach in Montecito, California, which was lavishly decorated with red roses.

Photographs posted to social media by Kardashian showed that the flowers had been arranged into the shape of a heart, with the initials “T” and “K” joined in the centre.

“He’s a sweetheart. And they’re so happy, they can’t wait,” Jenner said.

“Kourtney and Travis, they are really made for each other, they really are. They’re the cutest couple.

“They’re so in love and they let us know they’re so in love – constantly,” she said.

The couple, who confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post of them holding hands in February, has become well known for their public displays of affection.

During the appearance, DeGeneres asked Jenner what it is like to be in close proximity to a couple who are “making out and practically having sex”.

“You feel like they’re the only two people in the room and we almost don’t know what to do with ourselves. I’m looking for a closet to hide in, somewhere to go,” Jenner said.

“But they’re in that stage and it’s really, really special and I’m so excited.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch also revealed that she lied to her daughter on the day of the proposal.

“I told Kourtney I was busy the other night and we were all secretly waiting for her in Montecito when she was about to get engaged,” she said.

This will be Barker’s third marriage and the first for Kardashian. Barker has two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, from his previous marriage to actor and model Shanna Moakler.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has three children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, who she shares with her former partner Scott Disick.