Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker began their Valentine’s Day celebrations early this year with a whole lot of roses.

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, Kardashian showed Minnie and Mickey Mouse heads surrounded by roses and black candles with roses hanging from the ceiling.

“I walked into this,” Kardashian captioned a separate picture of the structure, adding wide-eyed emojis alongside and red and black heart.

Kardashian has posted a number of pictures to her Instagram Stories to celebrate the day of love, including one showcasing red platform heels and a red Chanel bag.

Other images depict a heart-shaped pizza alongside a heart-shaped box of chocolates, a gingerbread house, and white sneakers with hearts on them.

(Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

To her Instagram feed, the 42-year-old reality star posted a series of images with her youngest son Reign, 7, with the caption “Valentine’s dance”.

It’s not the first time Kardashian has been showered with roses by her musician fiancé.

When the pair got engaged in October last year, the 46-year-old drummer surprised Kardashian with roses in the shape of a heart on a beach, with their initials “K” and “T” intertwined in the middle.

The pair first sparked dating rumours in 2018 when they were pictured on several dinner dates, but it wasn’t until 2021 that went public with their relationship with PDA-heavy red carpet appearances and loved-up comments on each other’s social media.

They first became Instagram-official last Valentine’s Day, with both Kardashian and Barker posting the same image of them holding hands in a car.