Troye Sivan explains why he has become more ‘kink-positive’

Troye Sivan has spoken candidly about his thoughts on sex and how he is more “kink-positive” now than he used to be.

The Australian singer, 28, appeared on a recent episode of Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast and discussed how he doesn’t take sex so seriously because it’s “hilarious”.

“I started to realise that sex is kind of like, inherently hilarious to me… it just reminds me of animals,” he told the model. “And I think that made it so much less serious. I’m like, ‘This is hilarious that I want to do that to you’. So that’s what I want to do. That is insane.”

The “My My My!” singer said that his more relaxed attitude towards sex has made him more open-minded when it comes to kinks (sexual activity that falls outside of what is considered traditional).

“It made me way more kink-positive and stuff like that, because I’m like, ‘Oh this is already ridiculous that I want to do that. So sure, let’s go,’” he continued.

Sivan, who is openly gay, also spoke out about his dating experiences with men who usually identify as heterosexual.

“You know what’s interesting? In the last couple of years, I’ve had a fair few experiences with straight boys or boys that identify as straight,” he told Ratajkowski.

“I’m like, ‘This person probably would have bullied me in high school, why do I want to suck their d***?’ You know what I mean?”

While Sivan is known for talking frankly about sex in his music, he has previously called out an interviewer for asking inappropriate questions about whether he was a “top or bottom”.

The Q&A published in LGBT+ magazine Express also saw Sivan being asked whether his then-boyfriend Jacob Bixenman would give him a “hall pass” to sleep with singer Shaun Mendes.

In response to a fan who criticised the invasive questions, Sivan said: “I thought about asking the interviewer about his absolute fave sex position after that last question, but then I remembered how wildly invasive, strange and inappropriate that would be. Didn’t stop him though! Next time I’ll just do a Twitter Q&A.”

He recently addressed criticism of his latest music video for his new single “Rush”, after fans were unhappy it did not include models with a diverse range of body types.

Speaking to Billboard, the pop star said that he understood the criticism, but also called out negative comments he received about his own body type.

“There was this article yesterday, and they were talking about [the lack of body diversity], and in the same sentence, this person said, ‘Eat something, you stupid twinks,’” he shared.

“That really bummed me out to read that - because I’ve had my own insecurities with my body image. I think that everyone’s body is as beautiful as it is, including my own, and it just sucks to see people talking about other people’s bodies.”

Sivan’s third studio album, Something to Give Each Other, is set to be released on 13 October.