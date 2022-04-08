Ulrika Jonsson reveals how arthritis affects her love life

Ulrika Jonsson has opened up about the realities of dating someone while living with arthritis, explaining it’s not the “sexiest” condition.

Speaking to The Sun, the 54-year-old presenter explained that she often wakes up in agony due to the arthritis that she has in her hips.

“I make a joke about it because I think that’s the best way of introducing it but it’s certainly not something I would bring to the table on a first date – unless I turn it into something of a joke, it’s not really what you want to put on your profile,” she said.

Jonsson, who has been married three times, continued: “I’m not in a relationship - when I was married, I mean sleeping next to someone is not ideal if you’re awake or if you’re in pain.”

The presenter went on to say that arthritis can also affect your sex life with a partner.

“It’s bound to affect relationships and people around you and your ability to be intimate maybe,” she said.

“I’ve learnt to accept my arthritis because I had it for so long but also to try and not work against it, to try and accept it and work with it.

“I do laugh and joke about it, if it takes me a while to get out of a chair, I will say ‘oh, here’s the arthritis again’ and I think maybe people think I’m joking and just taking the mickey but it’s actually real and happening. It’s a huge part of what I am.”

According to the NHS, arthritis is a common condition that causes pain and inflammation in a joint.

In the UK, more than 10 million people have arthritis or other, similar conditions that affect the joints.

