Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley files for divorce from estranged wife

Paul Wesley has officially filed for divorce from his estranged wife Ines de Ramon.

Wesley, 40, and de Ramon, 32, announced their decision to separate last September, after three years of marriage.

Citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce, The Vampire Diaries alum filed paperwork to formalise their split in Los Angeles on Friday (17 February).

According to the documents, obtained by Us Weekly, the former couple’s assets will be disposed of at trial or by stipulation. They do not share any children together.

Per Wesley’s filing, he and de Ramon got married in August 2018 – shortly after it was first reported that they were dating.

The Independent has contacted Wesley’s representatives for comment.

Since going their separate ways, de Ramon has been romantically linked with Brad Pitt.

In November last year, it was reported that the pair have “been dating for a few months”, but neither the jewellery designer nor Pitt, 59, have publicly commented on the relationship yet.

Earlier this week, People reported that the Babylon star sent de Ramon a large bouquet of pink peonies on Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile, Wesley is currently dating 22-year-old model Natalie Kuckenberg. She recently posted a picture with Wesley on her Instagram Stories to mark Valentine’s Day.

They were also spotted together at the Viktor and Rolf Flowerbomb party for Emily Ratajkowski, who is the new face of the label’s renowned fragrance.