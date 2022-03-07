Viral relationship advice sparks ridicule online: ‘People take marriage too seriously’
Twitter thread has garnered more than 143,000 likes
A man whose marriage advice went viral on Twitter has been ridiculed for his tips.
Writing on the platform alongside a stock photograph of a couple’s wedding day, the man, who goes by “George” on Twitter, explained that he had been married for 23 years.
“This is the advice I’d give myself if I could go back,” he said.
Among his tips, George advised couples to “be adventurous”, “never stop dating”, “don’t keep score”, and “don’t watch porn”.
Speaking specifically to straight men, George suggested: “Be her biggest cheerleader” and told them that the only person they should be alone with “is your wife”.
He also advised the men to “take care of her financially” and start investing their money.
Much of his advice was related to self-care. “Take care of yourself so you can take care of her,” he wrote.
George added: “Eat real food, exercise 30 minutes a day, get seven to eight hours of sleep, drink enough water.”
He also suggested meditation, waking up earlier, and reading the Bible.
However, it wasn’t long until people started mocking George’s advice.
“Just buy your wife a little cinnamon bun and call it a day,” wrote one user.
“I feel like there’s a line between the performative spouse hating and whatever this is and you should find that line and live there and never tell anyone about it,” they added.
Another commented: “I started reading thinking how bad could it be. I now feel thoroughly educated in how bad it could be. And I only got halfway through.”
A third wrote: “Oh god this is exhausting I am exhausted by this”.
However, some people found the advice helpful.
“This is so beautiful and it applies to dating too,” wrote one person.
“Can’t argue with any of these (except maybe the order) and #blessed to have a wife who feels the same way!” added another.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies