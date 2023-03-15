‘I’m too hot to date – men won’t ask me out because they’re intimidated’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An influencer has gone viral after claiming she is “too hot” to get a boyfriend – as men are “extremely intimidated” by her looks.

Hope Schwing, 24, has never been in a serous relationship and admits to not having much dating experience.

The “chronically single” influencer says she is independent and doesn’t feel the urgency to settle down, but a video of her blaming her good looks on her misfortune has turned heads on TikTok.

In the clip, she looks downcast as the text reads: “No one talks about how hard it is to be literally so hot that you can’t get a bf because all men are extremely intimidated by and scared of you.

“Being incredibly hot is honestly a curse.”

Hope, from Los Angeles, California, was quick to clarify in the comments section that she meant the comment as “satire” – but the thought still resonated after the clip garnered 3.7 million views and 474,000 likes.

One viewer commented: “Especially when you have a personality and standards too and they can’t match it all.”

“It’s a blessing and a curse babe,” another user agreed.

Someone else joked: “I’m gonna believe this is true about myself bc any other explanation will be my last straw.”

“Convincing myself this is why I’m single,” said user Taylor.

User Joey commented: “The way you said this was satire but it’s not... like I literally feel like this is true for me.”

(Jam Press/@hope_schwing)

Olivia said: “This isn’t satire it’s relatable.”

“You’re absolutely right,” Matthew confirmed.

Luckily, Hope is perfectly happy as she is.

“I make jokes about being single and how I ‘hate’ it, but I’m totally fine being single for as long as I need to be,” the comedy influencer told NeedToKnow.online.

“The video stating I’m ‘too intimidating and hot’ – I don’t actually mean that. I just notice a trend among women saying these things to explain why they’re single.

“It’s a more empowering – possibly false – way of hyping ourselves up and making light of being chronically single.

(Jam Press/@hope_schwing)

“I’ve personally been told and heard women give reason that they’re single because ‘the guy wants to be the hot one’ or ‘I’m too hot, I’m intimidating him and scaring him away’ – just funny satirical stuff like that.

“I thought it was pretty obvious in my video it was satire and me being existential and dramatic, but clearly that wasn’t delivered.

“The funny thing is, women commenting are saying ‘this isn’t satire, it’s relatable’ or ‘real’. Men on the other hand are basically flaming me, calling me ugly and almost seeming mad.

“I’ve never been in a serious relationship, except for ‘puppy love’ type stuff in early high school that didn’t last for more than a month. Nothing serious.

“I don’t have a ton of experience dating because I don’t really have an urgency to date.

“I’m a busy gal and I think when it’s time for me to date, it’ll come to me. I don’t think I’ll be the one chasing it.

“Being I’ve been independent my whole life, I’m used to being single.

“In Los Angeles, dating is nearly impossible it seems. Everyone is busy or just not ready for commitment, which I totally understand.”