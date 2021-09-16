It’s one of the most special days of many people’s lives, and one they usually fork out large sums of money for.

But one couple may have little to show of their wedding day after a friend deleted all of the photographs from the event following a disagreement.

But before you jump to the obvious conclusion – that how could a supposed friend be this cold-hearted – it’s worth hearing both sides of the story, which has now gone viral on Reddit.

In a post to a forum named “Am I the Asshole” – where people explain both sides of a situation for opinions from the internet on whether they were in the wrong – one user, Icy Reserve 6995, admitted they deleted a friend’s wedding photographs in front of him.

Recalling the full story, the user explained they are a dog groomer by trade who takes daily photographs of the animals they work with.

A friend, who was planning a low budget wedding, asked the user to photograph his nuptials for a payment of $250 (£180).

“I told him it’s not really my forte but he convinced me by saying he didn’t care if they were perfect: they were on a shoestring budget and I agreed to shoot it for $250, which is nothing for a 10-hour event,” the user explained.

Things took a turn on the wedding day when the food was served.

The photographer was told that they were not allowed to eat, as they needed to be on hand to take pictures of the guests. “In fact, they didn’t save me a spot at any table,” the user said.

“I’m getting tired and at this point, kind of regretting doing this for next to nothing. It’s also unbelievably hot,” they added, explaining that the venue had no air-conditioning, and the temperature on the day was 43 degrees Celcius.

“I told the groom I need to take off for 20 minutes to get something to eat and drink. He tells me I need to either be photographer or leave without pay,” the post said.

Annoyed by the heat, pangs of hunger and the general circumstances, the Reddit user asked the groom if he was “sure”.

When he replied “yes”, the user deleted all of the photographs from the day in front of him and left.

“If I was to be paid $250, honestly at that point I would have paid $250 just for a glass of cold water and somewhere to sit for five minutes,” the user added.

Most Reddit users who responded to the forum post agreed that the groom was at fault.

“[They] seriously expected her to work for 8.5 hours without food, with little water and no break. While let’s be honest, she was doing this as a favour and not cause of the money. How did they think this would go?” one person said.

Another pointed out: “Who wants photos of them eating? Like realistically?”

A third person said their biggest pet peeve is “couples who don’t treat their vendors as actual human beings”.

Recalling their own wedding, they said their photographer was given a seat at a table and the same options for food and wine as their guests. “Vendors are people,” they added.

One user somewhat sided with the couple, writing that the photographer should not have deleted the pictures and demanded a fair price.

“As satisfying as it is, they should have just left and then when her friend asked about them later should have said she’d sell them the pictures for double or triple the price,” they said.