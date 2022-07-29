What is pegging? Experts explain the act that can help improve your sex life

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pegging. You’ve probably heard of it, some of you may even practise it regularly, but what is it?

The sexual act, which has been referenced in everything from Deadpool to Peep Show, The Bold Type and Broad City, is when a woman penetrates a man anally using a strap-on dildo.

“Traditionally, heterosexuals have the same partner as the giver and the other, receiver,” Barbara Santini, psychologist and sex advisor at Peaches and Screams tells The Independent. “But in pegging, we flip the script and do the opposite, which emotionally and psychologically elevates the moment for both parties.”

According to a 2020 study from sex toy retailer Love Honey, 10 per cent of women polled had pegged their partner, while there had also been a 200 per cent rise in strap-on purchases that year. So what’s all the fuss about?

What is pegging?

“Pegging is the colloquial name for when a man is penetrated anally by a woman using a strap-on dildo,” UK sex blogger the Kinky Ninja explains.

The term “pegging” was populaised by a contest in Dan Savage’s long-running Savage Love sex advice column at the turn of the millenium after the writer noted that there was no common name for the sex act.

What are the sexual benefits of pegging?

Santini explains that due to the sensitive nerves in a man’s prostate – the area located at the front of the rectum – penetration by pegging can be “more pleasurable” than a penis orgasm.

The Kinky Ninja explains that pegging can be just as pleasurable for the woman too. “It’s a common misnomer that pegging is physically all about the guy,” she says. “With the right dildo and harness the woman can be stimulated as well – in my experience this is something first-timers often miss.

“For many the physical stimulation is enough for them to have a good time – but for others the mental role reveral aspect of pegging is just as alluring. Experiencing a sexual point of view that’s different to regular gender stereotypes can be an eye-opening and intensely erotic experience.”

How can you bring up pegging with your partner?

If you’re curious about pegging but not sure how to bring it up with your partner, the Kinky Ninja says being open about your wants and needs is key.

“As with most things sexually – being able to openly discuss your wants and needs with your partner is key, and if you feel you have this kind of relationship then just go for it and ask,” she explains.

If you’re still unsure about bringing it up, Santini suggests sliding it naturally into a conversation.

“It would help if you approach the topic wisely. You could say you learned about it from an article or from a friend,” she suggests. “Let them understand why you wish to explore it and ask for their opinion on it.”

Santini says, for pegging novices, it’s all about practice. “I always recommend gentleness when practicing a new sex position or style,” she explains. “Remember, your partner does not know much about anal entry and might keep comparing it to normal. I usually say slow is the key.”

Can pegging improve your sex life?

“Pegging helps reach the nerve-dense prostate that increases sensitivity resulting in unique pleasure,” Santini explains. “It brings a feeling you may not have experienced earlier and possibly increases the connection between you and your partner. It feels good to experiment sexual pleasure with your significant other.”

The Kinky Ninja agrees, adding: “For both partners opening up about your sexual needs and trying something new can bring you much closer together. Also don’t forget the great orgasms!”