Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith joke they will have ‘no more entanglements’

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have joked that the public will not be hearing any further news of their extra-marital affairs.

Arriving at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday 27 February, the couple stopped for a chat with actor Laverne Cox about their outfits for the evening and Will’s latest film, King Richard.

Rounding off the brief interview, Cox said she is looking forward to more episodes of Jada’s talk show, Red Table Talk, and to news of “more entanglements”.

The couple laughed off the comments, with Jada telling Cox: “No more of those, yeah, no more”.

Jada made headlines in 2020 when, during an episode of Red Table Talk, she told Will her extra-marital relationship with singer August Alsina was an “entanglement”.

It came one month after Alsina appeared on The Breakfast Club and claimed he had previously had an affair with Jada.

Describing their relationship, Jada said it had “started with a friendship”.

“And it all started with him just needing help, and me wanting to help his health and mental state,” she said, adding that she and Will were “going through a very difficult time”.

“From there as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement, I got into an entanglement with August,” she said.

When asked by her husband to clarify what she meant by “entanglement”, Jada replied: “A relationship, yes, a relationship.”

Will wore Dolce & Gabbana, and Jada wore vintage Gareth Pugh (Getty Images)

Jada appeared on Sunday evening’s red carpet wearing a vintage floor-length, voluminous navy-blue gown by English designer Gareth Pugh.

She was matched by Will, who looked dapper in a midnight blue three-piece suit by Dolce & Gabbana.

The actor later took home a SAG Award for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard.