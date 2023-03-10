Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman who allegedly married herself has instigated divorce proceedings after spending just one day in her own company.

Sofi Maure first announced the move back in February, alongside photos of herself in a long white veil and gold tiara.

The 25-year-old, who has over 500,000 followers on Twitter and Instagram, revealed that she had bought a wedding dress and baked a cake to celebrate the big day.

"Today, in the most spurious moments of my life, I bought a wedding dress and cooked a wedding cake to marry myself,” she said.

Social media users had strong thoughts about her decision with some supporting Sofi, while others said the whole thing was for “attention”.

“Everything for a tweet and attention,” said Enzo.

“No good, it's a lot,” said Cande.

Someone else said: "It could easily be me, congratulations on the beautiful marriage."

Mia suggested she would like to follow suit, saying: "If I had the money I would."

Shari said: "It looks beautiful on you, amicha, and whoever says otherwise is a terrible lizard."

(Jam Press/@sofimaure07)

Someone else said: “It is the best marriage, believe me that with another person it would last less and it would be more conflictive. CONGRATULATIONS.”

Despite the support from some followers, it seems the loved-up solo bride was soon left questioning her commitment - as just a day later, on 20 February, she declared that divorce was imminent.

“Update: one day I'm married to myself and I can't take it anymore, I'm seeing how the divorce issue is just in case,” she said.

Once again, social media users were left stunned, with many cracking jokes.

(Jam Press/@sofimaure07)

One follower, named Lucas, assured Sofi: "There is an express divorce in the first 3 months of marriages so don't worry."

Someone else simply reiterated her statement, saying: "You can't stand yourself."

Another person said: “Get a good lawyer."

Flor added: “That's why you have to think carefully before getting married, Sofi.”