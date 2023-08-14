Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zooey Deschanel has revealed that she is engaged to Jonathan Scott after four years of dating.

The New Girl star, 43, shared the engagement news on Instagram on Monday 14 August, where she posted a photo of herself and the Property Brothers star. In the photo, Deschanel could be seen smiling as she held up her hand to show off her new engagement ring.

“Forever starts now,” the actor captioned the post, along with heart-face emojis and an infinity symbol.

Scott proposed on Sunday during a family trip to Scotland, according to People, which notes that Deschanel’s two children, daughter Elsie, eight, and son Charlie, six, played a role in the proposal.

On social media, the news of the pair’s engagement has been met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and friends.

“Omg!!! So amazing Zooey! Congrats!!” Mindy Kaling wrote in the comments under Deschanel’s post, while Kat McNamara wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS.”

The pair first met in August 2019 while filming an episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, where they were joined by Deschanel’s sister Emily Deschanel and Scott’s twin brother Drew Scott, according to People.

In September 2019, Deschanel announced that she and her then-husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik, planned to divorce. Around the same time, Scott and Deschanel were photographed holding hands, with a source later confirming their relationship to People. Deschanel was also previously married to Death Cab for Cutie’s Benjamin Gibbard, from 2009 to 2012.

Deschanel and Scott went Instagram official in October 2019, when they posted the same photo from a double date they’d gone on with Scott’s twin brother and his wife Linda Phan.

The engagement news comes after Deschanel and Scott celebrated their four-year anniversary on 4 August 2023.

“500 days of @zooeydeschanel …actually it’s been a lot more, but who’s counting anyway?” the HGTV star captioned a photo of the couple on Instagram earlier this month. “Four years really flies by. Happy anniversary baby!!!”

The Elf star also posted an anniversary tribute to Scott on Instagram, where she shared a photo of the pair standing next to one another and wrote: “Four years since I met this freaking dreamboat. I love him more every day. I’m forever grateful!”