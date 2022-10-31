Millions so overwhelmed by daily tasks they’ve no energy for hobbies, poll finds

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Overwhelmed Britons claim they need an extra four hours a day just to get through everything they have to do.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 47 per cent agreed the day was not long enough – with 51 per cent admitting they cannot remember the last time they did not feel busy.

On a typical day, those polled had a host of “must-finish” tasks including cooking dinner, tidying the house, and helping children with their homework.

And as a result of having of having so much on, 53 per cent claim they had become expert multi-taskers – out of necessity.

Some 42 per cent admitted to being so overwhelmed by all the tasks they needed to do, they ended up doing nothing at all.

The research was commissioned by Virgin Media O2. It also found 80 per cent of respondents were routinely forced to carry over tasks to subsequent days.

And 89 per cent had been left with no choice but to stay up later than they wanted to just to get through as much as possible of their to-do list.

Being stuck in traffic and waiting in queues at the supermarket were among the situations respondents most wanted to speed up, followed by waiting for deliveries, hanging around for delayed public transport, and adverts.

Almost half (45 per cent) said they were so busy with everyday responsibilities such as work, childcare or household duties, they often had no energy to do anything worthwhile in their free time.