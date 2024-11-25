Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Real Housewives of New York City alum Luann de Lesseps recounted her past steamy exchange with Hugh Grant – prompting the actor himself to respond.

The Bravo star, 59, recently recalled her run-in with the Notting Hill actor, 64, in an interview with Too Fab while promoting her latest cabaret tour, Marry F Kill! De Lesseps explained how her friend had informed her that Grant was dining at a restaurant in the Hamptons, New York, called Pierre’s.

“I said, ‘I’ll be right over,’” the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer shared. “I called and said, ‘Get the table right next to Hugh Grant.’ I had my family over, my brother was visiting me, and I said, ‘Let’s go.’”

She told the restaurant staff to seat her right behind the Bridget Jones’s Diary star, as she pretended to push out her chair “real fast” to bump into Grant – which she described as “flirting 101.”

"I bumped into him and said, ‘Oh I’m so sorry.’ He knows who I am because I know Andy,” De Lesseps continued, referencing Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen.

“I go, ‘I’m so sorry. Can I buy you a shot? I feel terrible,’” she recalled, to which Grant purportedly replied: “Okay, but I’ll come have a shot with you if you do one with me.”

open image in gallery RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps recounts steamy run-in with Hugh Grant in the Hamptons ( Getty Images )

The “Chic C’est La Vie” singer said: “Before you know it, we are taking shots and making out heavily at the table! My brother was like, ‘I can’t believe you’re making out with Hugh Grant,’ and I was like, ‘Neither can I.’”

Following the reality TV star’s recent revelation, it didn’t take long for Grant to confirm they did in fact meet in the Hamptons. However, he remembered their rendezvous a little differently.

The Love Actually star reposted a screenshot of De Lesseps’s comments from a People article to his X/Twitter account, writing in the caption: “Steady on. I do remember meeting a charming RHNY in a restaurant, but I’d like to stress it was about 15 years ago.

open image in gallery Hugh Grant says he remembers meeting ‘charming’ Luann de Lesseps but didn’t ‘recall shots or kissing’ ( Getty Images )

“I don’t recall shots or kissing but her memory might be better than mine.”

De Lesseps – or as fans lovingly call her, “The Countess” – was an original cast member on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City(RHONY) when it premiered in 2008, appearing on the show for 13 seasons.

She was previously married to French Count Alexandre de Lesseps in 1993. They share two adult children and divorced in 2009.

De Lesseps was later married to Tom D’Agostino Jr. for less than a year, as rumors of infidelity became a major focus throughout seasons eight and nine of RHONY. She announced their divorce in August 2017.

Meanwhile, Grant has been married to Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein since 2018. They share two daughters and one son. He’s also the father to two children from his previous relationship with Tinglan Hong.