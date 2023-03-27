Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

You star Lukas Gage has confirmed that he’s in a relationship with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, amid speculation that the pair have been dating.

The 27-year-old opened up about his relationship status during an interview on Today on Monday. He went on to explain how much he admires his partner, as the program showcased photos of them together.

“I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love,” Gage said. “He’s a good looking man.”

The White Lotus star also looked at a photo of him and the 39-year-old snowboarding, before adding: “We have fun together. We go on adventures.”

This interview marks Gage’s first time publicly opening up about his relationship with Appleton, who’s notably styled Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. The actor was briefly asked about the speculation surrounding his romance, in an interview with The New York Times published last week, but wouldn’t confirm anything.

More specifically, he discussed how his and Appleton’s recent posts of each other on Instagram had sparked rumours that they’re in a relationship.

“If they want to think that, they can,” he said, regarding what fans thought about their photos. “I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred. It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out.”

However, days after the interview was published, Appleton opted to speak out about the relationship for the first time. During an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, actor Drew Barrymore asked him if there was “anyone” special in his life. In response, the hairstylist said yes and described how happy he he’s been with his significant other.

“I’m very happy, very much in love,” he said. “And I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really, really special.”

As the Charlie’s Angels star described him as a “great catch,” Appleton hugged her and lifted her up. The program went on to showcase Appleton’s Instagram post from last month, which featured him and Gage on an all-terrain vehicle in Mexico.

After this photo was initially shared on Instagram in February, sources had confirmed to Just Jared that the Euphoria star and hairstylist were dating. Gage captioned his post, “le major” – meaning “the best” in Spanish, while Appleton wrote “Joyride” in the caption of his post.

In the comments section of Gage’s photo, Appleton left a flirty message, writing: “Stud,” along with a single heart eye emoji. Meanwhile, the actor went to the comments of the stylist’s post and wrote: “Buenos”