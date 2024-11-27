Luke Evans makes rare admission about ‘overwhelming’ body insecurities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans has made a candid admission about his body insecurities.

The 45-year-old Dracula and Fast and Furious actor, said he was bullied growing up, which left him feeling physically incompetent, in his new book Boy from the Valleys: My Unexpected Journey. The Lord of the Rings star also opened up recently about his “painful” struggle in coming out as gay, to parents who were devout Jehovah’s Witnesses.

“Inside, I still sometimes go to the gym and just feel very anxious,” he told Elizabeth Day on the How to Fail podcast.

“I look at myself in the mirror and just go, ‘you don’t look good enough’ or you’re letting it go. I look at my face. The terrible part of my industry is that you’re just reminded constantly of the decades of film you’ve done when you had not a crease on the face and not one grey stubble, whereas all my stubble is now grey.”

Day reminded him that to many he embodied the ideal masculine figure, Evans suggested that he was cast in roles that “require a certain amount of physical strength and aesthetic”. However, he added, “If I didn’t have to go and take my top off on a movie set every now and again, I’d probably let it all go.”

He explained that he struggled with his self-confidence but has worked on being more compassionate to himself.

“I’ve had to learn to be kinder to myself but I have terrible anxiety about feeling good enough physically,” he said.

“Part of that isn’t completely bad, I think it gives you a little something to fight for but it can be overwhelming. I’ve been on a beach just recently and I didn’t want to take my t-shirt off.

Evans said he often struggled with feeling ‘good enough’ ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

“I don’t want to be in that place. I know I shouldn’t feel like that, but you know we are sensitive creatures, we’re very delicate. As hard as I may look, I am quite delicate.”

Aside from his self-image, Evans said he struggled with his confidence more generally too.

“I walk down the street or in a bar or in the gym and look at some guy and he’s like super confident and I’m just like wow and it just seems effortless,” he continued.

“When I do, it’s a whole lot of work when I have to present that. I’m not massively confident about lots of things about me but I’ve learned to deal with it, not ignore it and understand why and process it but it doesn’t go away.

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this article, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.uk or call 0845 838 2040