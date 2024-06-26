Johnny Cash fans treated to batch of unreleased songs in new posthumous album

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Among the albums causing a buzz this week are a posthumous record from the late Johnny Cash and US singer Camila Cabello’s fourth album.

– Johnny Cash – Songwriter

Johnny Cash’s posthumous album, Songwriter, is a collection of 11 previously unreleased tracks, originally recorded in 1993.

Hello Out There introduces the album with folksy, light, dreamy-sounding acoustic instrumentals that uplift the song.

Spotlight similarly uses these darker, muted sounds with low southern drawls to pad out the track.

The songs are true to Cash’s sound and add layers to his discography without sounding inauthentic or manufactured – as is often the fear with posthumous releases.

I Love You Tonite is slow, sombre and the thoughtful track shows a stripped-back side to Cash often seen in his love songs, like in I Walk The Line.

Well Alright uses a twanging guitar and bass to decorate the song’s upbeat narrative of a flirtation in a laundromat through a fun, lightweight track.

Songwriter is the titular track and the last on the album, with Cash’s classic deep lyrical baritones and a gentle acoustic accompaniment wrapping things up; that famous gravel voice in its raw form is classic Cash.

The album is good enough to highlight why these tracks were released now; and why it would be such a waste to let them sit in obscurity.

A respectful posthumous release, tasteful, and worth the listen.

Score: 8/10

(Review by Carla Feric)

– Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – South Of Here

South Of Here is Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats’ fourth full-length studio album, and it has arrived at just the right time.

Perfect for festival season, the weather is growing offensively oppressive, and the rich bluegrass-tinged tones call for iced tea and bourbon.

From the outset with David And Goliath this is something special, a poppy, lightly bouncing tome that is anything but. Digging into the darkness of depression and presenting it in such a joyous way is a glorious juxtaposition that gives an inkling for what is to come.

Blue-eyed soul and folk rock, with the lightest touch of Americana which is currently sweeping the UK. From the first play South Of Here feels old and comforting, Cars In The Desert is a singalong hit for sure.

In this case the pain of the past is great art for the summer soul.

Score: 8/10

(Review by Rachel Howdle)

– Lupe Fiasco – Samurai

Opening with the album’s titular track, Samurai is a refreshing start to the eight-track mix. A subtle lo-fi backing to Lupe Fiasco’s brilliant rapping creates a smooth, light hip-hop track.

Mumble Rap continues this theme, following the easy-listening sound the record opened with through an almost muted, electronic instrumental to brighten the track.

The third track, Cake, livens up the album, with a more distinct sound, lively backing and vocals – making for a bouncy hip-hop song.

The album is loose, soulful and each track flows into the next – Palaces uses percussive sounds to carry the airy R&B track, leading into No 1 Headband which does the same.

Although not overly experimental, the album has a distinct sound which makes it different, easy to listen to and enjoyable – it’s nothing overly new, but still makes for a positive listen.

Bigfoot provides some variety, as Lupe skates on the smooth instrumental and jazzy sounds that lead into its sonic successor, Outside.

Til Eternity wraps up the album; with eight tracks being more than enough given the lack of variation across the mix.

It remains a strong record, with Lupe sticking to what he does best; lo-fi sounding tracks and light instrumentals, making for an uplifting summer record.

Score: 6/10

(Review by Carla Feric)

– Camila Cabello- C,XOXO

Camila Cabello trades in the Latin influences of her previous release for a more R&B approach on her new album C,XOXO, presumably named after her signature.

This fourth record is a tale of two sides: the R&B tracks and the pop songs. Cabello similarly balanced two genres on her previous album Familia, which also saw the pop offerings come out on top.

For the most part, the album contains a number of R&B tunes featuring collaborations from artists of the genre, such as Playboi Carti, Lil Nas X and Drake, which are slightly lacking.

However, there are a few stripped back tracks that show Cabello’s talent. Twentysomethings is dreamy and features acoustic guitar, B.O.A.T. is a calmer piano song, Pretty When I Cry sounds like a dance hit and June Gloom is a gentle closer nicely contrasted with some funky electronic sounds.

Cabello, who rose to prominence as a member of the pop girl group Fifth Harmony, is a unique and talented artist who may be better suited to sticking with her pop roots.

Score: 6/10

(Review by Mason Oldridge)