Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o spotted holding hands in public amid dating rumours

Joshua Jackson, 45, and Lupita Nyong’o, 40, were seen holding hands in public as dating rumours continue to circulate.

The pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand on Wednesday in photos obtained by MailOnline.

In the images, Jackson and Nyong’o were captured strolling through Joshua Tree National Park located in San Bernardino County, California.

Nyong was seen rocking the comfy look with a neon green beanie, yellow tracksuit bottoms and a jumper with the words “It’s okay to cry,” written on it. Jackson also had a beanie on, with a white long-sleeved top and brown pants.

The two first sparked dating rumours back in October when they were seen at a Janelle Monáe concert together, shortly after their respective splits were announced.

At the time, Nyong’o had confirmed her split from Selema Masekela, while Jackson announced his separation from Jodie Turner-Smith - whom he shares daughter Juno with.

The Black Panther actress shared the reason behind her split on Instagram at the time and said she couldn’t be with an untrustworthy partner.

Lupita Nyong’o split with Selema Masekela (Getty)

“At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust,” her note read.

“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say: ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.’”

“But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love,” she added.

“And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass.”

As for Jackson, his wife of more than three years, Turner-Smith filed for divorce. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reasons for their separation, according to People Magazine.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner Smith (AFP via Getty Images)

A source told the outlet at the time it was Turner-Smith’s idea to end the relationship after she “decided she is done.”

”They are on very different paths in life,” the source shared, later adding, “It turned into an unhealthy marriage that made her unhappy.”

Jackson has not yet commented publicly on the divorce.

The Independent has contacted Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o’s representatives for comment.