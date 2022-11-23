Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An influencer has sparked backlash after revealing she was going to go and stay at The Savoy hotel in London because her heating was “broken”.

Lydia Millen, 34, a British influencer who posts “aspirational” content to TikTok, Instagram and Youtube, posted a video to TikTok on Tuesday (22 November) stating her predicament.

“The heating is currently broken in my house, so I’m heading down to London and am going to check into The Savoy and make full use of their wonderful hot water,” she said in the video, which has been viewed over 980,000 times.

Millen then outlined what she was wearing for her trip to London, starting with an Intimissi base layer (£39), and a Seraphina London dress (£365). She paired this with a pair of Calzedonia tights (£15.99), a velvet headband from Clementine and Mint (£40), and Christian Louboutin “Kate” boots (£1,295).

To top off her look, Millen spritzed herself with Highgrove Bouquet perfume from Penhaligon (£155), wore a coat from her own collaboration with Karen Millen (no relation, £389), and carried a Hermes Madame Sellier Birkin bag with gold accents (approx £25,827).

“And that is my outfit for the day, I’m off to warm up,” Millen concluded. “Let me know what you think in the comments.”

TikTok users were quick to comment on the Savoy remark, as basic rooms as the luxurious hotel can go for around £700 per night.

One person commented: “And here’s me, the heating’s off BECAUSE I CAN’T AFFORD TO PUT IT ON.”

Millen replied saying: “My heart breaks too, it’s honestly heartbreaking. I just hope you know other people’s realities can be different and that’s not wrong x.”

Someone replied to Millen’s comment saying: “It’s not wrong but it is tone deaf. Heating is a very touchy subject at the minute.”

Another added: “I’m going to go to someone’s parent’s funeral about shout about how cool my alive parent is but it’s OK coz *different realities*.”

Another person said: “LMAOOOOOO, sis said you’re not in my tax bracket let me get warm at The Savoy. Y’all be safe this winter tho.”

Another said: “I think the local Travel Lodge will have hot water surely?”, to which Millen replied: “We’re here for work, it’s just a happy coincidence.”

Others asked whether the video was a “joke” or “satire”, while another person said: “It’s giving ‘let them eat cake’.”

The Independent has contacted Millen’s representatives for comment.